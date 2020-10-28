Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 7.05-7.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $7.05-7.35 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRL opened at $229.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $250.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total value of $501,460.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,862.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total transaction of $217,650.00. Insiders have sold 6,195 shares of company stock worth $1,345,601 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Argus boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

