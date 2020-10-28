Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $14.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $188.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.35). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 58.01% and a negative net margin of 62.28%. The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. Analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 5,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $83,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 12,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $201,154.32. Company insiders own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 41.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 38.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.