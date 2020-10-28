Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $3.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.78. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,514.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.96 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,165.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,297.14.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,310.15 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,384.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,282.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,110.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.72, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

