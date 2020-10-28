Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Short Interest Up 967.2% in October

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a growth of 967.2% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 754,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE CCX opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Get Churchill Capital Corp II alerts:

Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.