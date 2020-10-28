Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a report issued on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XEC. 140166 raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Truist raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $25.88 on Monday. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.21 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 66.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

