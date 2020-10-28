Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Trading Down 7.1%

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) shares dropped 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $26.05. Approximately 1,919,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,235,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

XEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 7,561.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,294,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 78.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,929,000 after purchasing an additional 606,388 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,091,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 501.9% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 366,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 305,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 99.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 271,475 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

