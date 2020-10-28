Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.