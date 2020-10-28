Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL)

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $72.33 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $74.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.70.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

