Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Down 10.5%

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s share price fell 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02. 1,801,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,652,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTXR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

