CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Down 8.3%

CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) was down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 1,536,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,007,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 173.21% and a negative net margin of 272.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CleanSpark Inc will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,691,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

