ClearStory Systems (OTCMKTS:CSYS) & Tufin Software Technologies (OTCMKTS:TUFN) Head to Head Contrast

ClearStory Systems (OTCMKTS:CSYS) and Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ClearStory Systems and Tufin Software Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearStory Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Tufin Software Technologies 0 6 2 0 2.25

Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 100.15%. Given Tufin Software Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tufin Software Technologies is more favorable than ClearStory Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of ClearStory Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ClearStory Systems and Tufin Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearStory Systems N/A N/A N/A Tufin Software Technologies -41.27% -45.40% -23.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ClearStory Systems and Tufin Software Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearStory Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tufin Software Technologies $103.27 million 2.16 -$28.12 million ($1.01) -6.80

ClearStory Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tufin Software Technologies.

ClearStory Systems Company Profile

ClearStory Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset management and enterprise content management solutions. The company was founded on December 20, 1989 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications. The company provides solutions in the areas of change management, software-defined data center, firewall optimization, payment card industry data security standard compliance, network segmentation, continuous compliance, risk management, next generation firewall, and business continuity aspects for firewall/network administrators, chief security officers/chief information security officers, compliance officers, service providers, independent auditors, application owners, and chief information officers. It serves telecommunication, financial, energy and utility, retail, government, transportation, and pharmaceutical markets through a network of partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel with additional offices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

