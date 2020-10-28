Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s share price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.24. 3,301,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 6,224,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLVS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $466.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.26.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 61.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

