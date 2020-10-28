CMS Energy (CMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect CMS Energy to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. CMS Energy has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.64-2.68 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.64-2.68 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect CMS Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMS stock opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $148,215.00. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $538,927 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.46.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

