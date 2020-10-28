CoinUs (CNUS) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One CoinUs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $114,595.07 and approximately $678.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001511 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003540 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002159 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000761 BTC.

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

