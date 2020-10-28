CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Up 561.5% in October

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 561.5% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 242.84% and a negative net margin of 392.96%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 175,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,214,000. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

