Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Columbia Property Trust has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.46-1.51 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $79.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.09 million. On average, analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CXP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

