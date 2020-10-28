Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon has set its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $139.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. On average, analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of CMCO opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $42.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCO. Sidoti boosted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.