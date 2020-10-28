Comcast (CMCSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Comcast to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

