Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $714.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $58.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, CFO William George III sold 19,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,039,965.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,064.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,209.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,559. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

