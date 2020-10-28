Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Community Trust Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.76%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a market cap of $557.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.83. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 51.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Charles Anthony W. St. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.