Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $7.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $826.67 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 429,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

