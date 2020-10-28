Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 22.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $97.79 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

