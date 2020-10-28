Comparing Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) & Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (NASDAQ:GRCU)

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verra Mobility and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $416.72 million 3.90 $33.34 million $0.65 15.48 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Volatility & Risk

Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Verra Mobility and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verra Mobility currently has a consensus price target of $12.70, indicating a potential upside of 26.24%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54% Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products. It also provides online community portals that supply public with information and resources regarding the benefits of cannabis-derived products. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. is based in Inglewood, California.

