Comstock Resources (CRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Comstock Resources to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $179.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.50 million. On average, analysts expect Comstock Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRK opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRK. ValuEngine upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $55,118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

