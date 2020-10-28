ConocoPhillips (COP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE:COP opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.