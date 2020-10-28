ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $497,484,000 after acquiring an additional 702,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $370,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,768,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $239,258,000 after acquiring an additional 887,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

NYSE COP opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.68. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

