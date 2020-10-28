Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Trading Down 7.3%

Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) dropped 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 1,443,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 509,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

TCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Container Store Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.25 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Get Container Store Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.40. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Container Store Group Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Container Store Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 130,236 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Container Store Group by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Container Store Group Company Profile (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.