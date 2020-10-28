Contentos (COS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.86 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Contentos token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Over the last week, Contentos has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $12.86 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00031644 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $553.62 or 0.04144464 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00028727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00247330 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,125,440,211 tokens. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

