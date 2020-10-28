Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.95. 2,641,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,852,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -61.52 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Continental Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 769,235 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,753,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Continental Resources by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 47,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

