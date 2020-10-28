Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VLRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $8.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $825.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 2.60.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,255,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 222,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 123,705 shares in the last quarter.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

