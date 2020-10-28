Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAA) Short Interest Up 735.0% in October

Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,700 shares, an increase of 735.0% from the September 30th total of 31,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 426,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conyers Park II Acquisition stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAA) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of Conyers Park II Acquisition worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPAA opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Conyers Park II Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

About Conyers Park II Acquisition

Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. does not have a significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Naples, Florida.

