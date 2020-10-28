Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s stock price traded down 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.16. 589,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 644,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $965.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.20.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 613,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 313,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

