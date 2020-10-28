Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 469,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $133,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,428,000 after purchasing an additional 227,077 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 25,498 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 36.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,287 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $372.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.33. The company has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

