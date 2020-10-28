Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) traded down 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.16. 9,331,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 12,470,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coty from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Consumer Edge lowered Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Coty from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.10 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $560.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,864.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,788,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,628,000 after buying an additional 570,498 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Coty by 18,099.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,655,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,980,000 after purchasing an additional 15,569,583 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 43.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,020,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,356 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 46.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,017,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 952,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

