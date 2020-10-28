Cowen Increases Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target to $16.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its price target raised by research analysts at Cowen from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HA. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Hawaiian stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $674.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.20). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 178.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 126.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

