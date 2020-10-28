Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Crane has raised its dividend payment by 18.2% over the last three years.

NYSE:CR opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32. Crane has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $737.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. Crane had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. ValuEngine cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

In other news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,002.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

