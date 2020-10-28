Credit Suisse Group Increases Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $247.00

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. 140166 began coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.75.

SEDG opened at $261.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.01, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.52 and a 200 day moving average of $175.20. Solaredge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $317.88.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 160,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,996,353.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Solaredge Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Solaredge Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,264,000 after purchasing an additional 133,361 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Solaredge Technologies by 296.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,088,000 after purchasing an additional 625,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Solaredge Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Solaredge Technologies by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,670,000 after purchasing an additional 241,351 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

