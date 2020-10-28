Credit Suisse Group Upgrades ABC-Mart (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) to Outperform

ABC-Mart (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKYF opened at $53.20 on Monday. ABC-Mart has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Get ABC-Mart alerts:

About ABC-Mart

ABC-Mart, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. It manufactures shoes and licenses various brands. The company is also involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores in Japan. It operates approximately of 34 stores in Hokkaido, 52 stores in Tohoku, 136 stores in Tokyo, 269 stores in Kanto, 147 stores in Chubu, 151 stores in Kansai, 74 stores in Chugoku and Shikoku, 124 stores in Kyushu and Okinawa, 246 stores in South Korea, 40 stores in Taiwan, and 4 stores in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for ABC-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.