Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 155.00%. The company had revenue of $190.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.60 million. On average, analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of CPG stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $672.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.75.

Several brokerages have commented on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.47.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.