Critical Review: TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) & Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TherapeuticsMD and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TherapeuticsMD -304.01% N/A -74.65% Intra-Cellular Therapies N/A -60.58% -51.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TherapeuticsMD and Intra-Cellular Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TherapeuticsMD 1 1 4 0 2.50 Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 1 5 0 2.83

TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus target price of $8.84, suggesting a potential upside of 540.58%. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus target price of $53.33, suggesting a potential upside of 122.04%. Given TherapeuticsMD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TherapeuticsMD is more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TherapeuticsMD and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TherapeuticsMD $49.65 million 7.57 -$176.15 million ($0.68) -2.03 Intra-Cellular Therapies $60,000.00 26,944.84 -$147.72 million ($2.68) -8.96

Intra-Cellular Therapies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TherapeuticsMD. Intra-Cellular Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TherapeuticsMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.7% of TherapeuticsMD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of TherapeuticsMD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

TherapeuticsMD has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies beats TherapeuticsMD on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a progesterone-alone transdermal cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone transdermal cream; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch product candidates. The company's clinical development product is TX-009HR, an oral progesterone and estradiol formulation. It also manufactures and distributes branded and generic prescription prenatal vitamins under the vitaTrue, vitaPearl, vitaMedMD, and BocaGreenMD Prena1 brands. The company sells its prescription prenatal vitamin and hormone therapy drug products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases. It is also developing ITI-002 that inhibits the enzyme phosphodiesterase type 1; ITI-214 for Parkinson's disease; and ITI-333, for substance use disorders, pain, and psychiatric comorbidities, including depression and anxiety. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

