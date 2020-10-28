CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Down 6%

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) fell 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.29. 1,032,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,381,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CTI BioPharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $240.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CTI BioPharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of CTI BioPharma worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.