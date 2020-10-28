CTS (CTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CTS (NYSE:CTS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.93 million. CTS had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect CTS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $856.72 million, a PE ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.40. CTS has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $31.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

