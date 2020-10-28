CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Down 6.3%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) shares traded down 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.21. 555,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 836,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. CVR Energy has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.41.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,181,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVR Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVR Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 55.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

