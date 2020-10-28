Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) were down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 765,905 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 368,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

