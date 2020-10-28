CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) fell 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.44. 971,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,706,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBAY. Piper Sandler began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

The stock has a market cap of $608.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 698.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

