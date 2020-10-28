CymaBay Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,407 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,352% compared to the average volume of 99 put options.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $608.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 698.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

