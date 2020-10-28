CymaBay Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,407 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,352% compared to the typical volume of 99 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 57,663 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 352,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.