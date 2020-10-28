DA Davidson Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.70.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.92%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CIVB. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

CIVB stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 29.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 30.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.