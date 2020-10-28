DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO)

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mission Produce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

AVO stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $15.03.

In other news, COO Michael A. Browne acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $42,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Browne acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $146,395.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,003 shares of company stock valued at $513,306 in the last 90 days.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

