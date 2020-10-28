Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €60.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price target from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DAI. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €50.88 ($59.86).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €47.06 ($55.36) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.60. Daimler has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a twelve month high of €54.50 ($64.12). The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -171.92.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

